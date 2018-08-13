Russia supports trade in national currencies, Kremlin says after Erdoğan's call

Kremlin said Monday Russia has been pushing for an arrangement with all countries to conduct trade in national currencies after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's call for such an arrangement.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said using national currencies in trade is what Russia supports in general but the idea needs prior detailed work before being implemented. He said the issue had been raised on more than one occasion during bilateral talks between Turkey and Russia.

Erdoğan earlier said that Turkey was preparing to increase trade with its top trade partners like China, Russia, Iran and Ukraine in local currencies instead of the U.S. dollar, adding that it was also ready to do the same with European countries.