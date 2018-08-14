Borsa Istanbul up with over 730 point hike from last close

Turkey's benchmark stock index went up 0.79 percent to close at 93,418.65 points with a trading volume of around 11.2 billion Turkish liras (around $1.72 billion) on Tuesday.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index ended the day with a 734.10-point hike from Monday's close of 92,684.55 points, while it started the day at 94,689.43 points.

The benchmark index hovered between 92,810.00 points and 95,299.14 points, while 78 stocks on the index were on the rise, 20 on the decline, and two flat compared to the previous close.

The total market value of listed shares on the BIST 100 was around 615.12 billion Turkish liras ($89.41 billion) at close, while the banking and holding sector indices gained 2.36 percent and 0.78 percent, respectively.

Among all sectors, the leasing factoring sector index was the best performer, rising 15.06 percent, and the construction sector index saw the biggest drop, losing 6.48 percent.

Shares of bedding and furniture company Yataş climbed the most, up 20 percent, while event organizer Flap Kongre Toplantı Hizmetleri did the worst, falling 12.90 percent.

The BIST 100's most-traded listed companies were defense company Aselsan, leading petrochemicals producer Petkim, national flag carrier Turkish Airlines, private lender Garanti and iron/steel producer Kardemir.

On Monday, Turkey's Central Bank has announced several measures to revalue Turkish liras and provide foreign exchange deposits liquidity to lenders.

One U.S. dollar traded for 6.5410 Turkish liras as of 5 p.m. local time (1400GMT), down from 6.8710 at Monday's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate fell to 7.4500 by market close, versus 7.8560 at the previous close, and one British pound dropped to 8.3740 Turkish liras, while the GBP/TRY rate was 8.5540 at Monday's close.

In Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets, one ounce of gold traded for $1,191.90 as of 4.30 p.m. local time (1330GMT) Tuesday, down from $1,198.50 at the previous close.

As of 6 p.m. local time (1500GMT), the price of Brent oil stood at $73.36 per barrel -- hovering between $72.74 and $73.93 during Tuesday -- climbing from around $66 at the beginning of 2018.