Turkey's unemployment rate falls to 9.7 percent in May

Turkey's unemployment rate stands at 9.7 percent in May, down by 0.5 percentage points year-on-year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said Wednesday.

The number of the unemployed decreased by 89,000 reaching 3.136 million people in May when compared to the same month last year.

The national statistics body, however, revealed that the rate was slightly up from 9.6 percent in April.

May's employment rate rose 0.4 percentage points to 48.1 percent compared with the same period last year.

According to TurkStat data, labor force participation advanced by 0.3 percentage points year-on-year to 53.3 percent in May.