Turkey will continue responding in kind to US sanctions under WTO rules, trade minister says

Turkey has responded in kind to U.S. sanctions under World Trade Organization (WTO) rules and will continue to do so, Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said Friday.

Turkey's currency remained steady against the U.S. dollar despite an apparent threat of possible new sanctions by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Turkish lira stood at 5.80 per U.S. dollar on Friday, up about 0.4 percent against the dollar. The currency has recovered from record lows earlier this week.

The two countries have been embroiled in a heated diplomatic spat over of American pastor Andrew Brunson, who has been held on espionage and terror-related charges.

In a tweet on Thursday, Trump urged Brunson to serve as a "great patriot hostage" while he is jailed, and criticized Turkey for "holding our wonderful Christian pastor."

We will pay nothing for the release of an innocent man, but we are cutting back on Turkey!" he added.

Trump doubled tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum last Friday, while also imposing sanctions on Turkish interior and justice ministers.

Turkey responded in kind to the sanctions, increasing tariffs on U.S. alcohol, tobacco and automotive products on Wednesday, also imposing the same sanctions to the U.S. interior and state secretaries.