Poverty line in Turkey nears TL 6,000 in August

The monthly poverty threshold for a family of four increased by more than 20 percent in the past year to reach 5,904 Turkish liras ($957) in August, according to the regular research of the Confederation of Turkish Trade Unions (Türk-Iş).

The research based on data from the capital Ankara shows that the poverty threshold rose from TL 5,662 ($1,174) in July 2017 to TL 5,904 ($957) in August 2018, while the hunger threshold jumped from TL 1,738 ($360) to TL 1,812 ($294). The poverty and hunger threshold for June were TL 5,584 ($1,190) and 1,714 ($365), respectively.

The monthly increase in food prices, which is one of the main components of inflation, stood at 4.26 percent. The study said exchange rates along with price hikes in gas, heating and electricity were the driving force behind the increase in food prices.

The poverty threshold consists of compulsory expenditures including clothing, rent, electricity, water and heating added to the food expenditure of a family of four. The hunger threshold consists only of the monthly food expenditure needed to receive sufficient nutrition.

The net minimum wage in Turkey currently stands at TL 1,600 ($259).