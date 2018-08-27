Trump says 'incredible deal' reached with Mexico on trade

Trump says US-Mexico trade deal 'could be happening soon'

President Donald Trump announced Monday a trade "understanding" with Mexico that could lead to an overhaul of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Trump made the announcement Monday in the Oval Office, with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto joining by speakerphone.

Trump said the call was held to "celebrate the understanding" the U.S. and Mexico have reached on trade, saying: "It's an incredible deal for both parties."

Trump said the deal will be called the United States-Mexico trade agreement, getting rid of the name of the 24-year-old NAFTA deal.

After the announcement, Pena Nieto thanked Trump for his political will and participation in the deal, but asked that Canada also be included in the agreement.

Trump responded by saying that he would call Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau soon, and that the U.S. would be open to including its northern neighbor in the new deal if it "wants to negotiate fairly."

He said the U.S. could make a separate deal with Canada or add them into the deal with Mexico.

Trump has often spoken negatively of the trilateral NAFTA trade deal with Canada, calling it the worst trade pact in history.

Before the president's announcement, U.S. Trade Rep. Robert Lightizer and Mexican Secretary of Economy Idelfonso Guajardo walked together into the White House without talking to reporters. The delegation also included Jesus Seade, a World Trade Organization veteran tapped by Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador as his future chief trade negotiator.

"A big deal looking good with Mexico!" Trump tweeted Monday morning. Earlier, Guajardo told reporters, "There is one very important issue to finish."

U.S. and Mexican negotiators worked over the weekend to narrow their differences.

"There likely will be a deal today," said Daniel Ujczo, a trade attorney with Dickinson Wright PLLC who has followed the NAFTA talks closely.

It was understood that once the U.S. and Mexico reached an agreement, the third country in NAFTA — Canada — would be brought back in to finalize a revamp of the 24-year-old pact. But the countries still must resolve difficult issues, including U.S. complaints about Canada's protection for its dairy farmers and the way disputes are resolved under NAFTA.

Adam Austen, a spokesman for Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, said: "Canada is encouraged by the continued optimism shown by our negotiating partners. Progress between Mexico and the United States is a necessary requirement for any renewed NAFTA agreement."

Austen said the Canadians had been regular contact with the NAFTA negotiators.

"We will only sign a new NAFTA that is good for Canada and good for the middle class," he said, adding that "Canada's signature is required."

NAFTA reduced most trade barriers between the three countries. But Trump and other critics say it encouraged U.S. manufacturers to move south of the border to exploit low-wage Mexican labor.

Talks to overhaul the agreement began a year ago and have proven contentious. The Trump administration wants a higher percentage of auto production to come from within the NAFTA bloc before qualifying for duty-free status.

Talks have also been stymied by the Trump administration's insistence on a "sunset clause" that would end NAFTA in five years unless all three countries agreed to continue it.