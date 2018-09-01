Turkey's foreign trade deficit plunges by 58 pct in August

Turkey's foreign trade balance ran a $2.48 billion deficit in August, marking a sharp year-on-year fall of 57.95 percent, the trade ministry announced early Saturday.

Exports reached $12.38 billion in August, with a decline of 6.49 percent compared to the previous year, while imports totalled $14.87 billion with a sharp drop of 22.38 percent, the ministry announced. Foreign trade volume dropped by 15.88 percent.

The coverage ratio of exports to imports reached 83.3 percent in August, up from 70.2 percent in July.

Turkey's in the past 12 months also increased by 6.5 percent, reaching $162.41 billion, while imports also increased year-on-year to $242.72, showing an increase of 12.1 percent. Foreign trade volume increased by 9.8 percent to reach $405.14 billion.