Trade Minister Pekcan to visit UK, Argentina this week

Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan is set to visit the United Kingdom and Argentina this week to boost commercial ties between Turkey and the two countries.

Pekcan will go to London on Sept. 11 to attend the first Turkey-Britain Joint Economic and Trade Commission (JETCO) meeting since the country voted for Brexit.

The British public opted to leave the EU in a 2016 referendum, ending the country's 44-year-long membership in the bloc. Talks with the EU on the conditions for leaving the bloc began on June 2017.

During the two-day visit, the Turkish minister will discuss a range of topics including trade and investment ties between the two countries, market entry opportunities and financial services. The Turkish minister is also expected to discuss a number of issues including visas and tourism as well as energy.

A new Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries is also expected to be discussed as part of the talks, as the country prepares for Brexit. Pekcan and Britain's International Trade Secretary Liam Fox are expected to sign a Turkey-UK JETCO memorandum of understanding (MoU) during the talks. She will also meet leading women entrepreneurs in the U.K. and inaugurate the Turkish Trade Center in London. The Turkish Trade Center is expected to host 36 companies on informatics, design, construction and architecture. Pekcan will also attend the Turkey-UK Business Forum. The Turkish minister will head to Argentina on Sept. 14 to attend the G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting. Argentina will host the G20 Leaders' Summit with the theme "Building consensus for fair and sustainable development" at the end of 2018.