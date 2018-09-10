Turkish economy grows 5.2 percent year-on-year in Q2

The Turkish economy grew 5.2 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2018, the country's statistical authority announced Monday.

The Q2 growth rate puts it at the top of the list of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) members and second among European countries who have announced their annual growth performances for the second quarter.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) noted that gross domestic product (GDP) at current prices totaled 884 billion Turkish liras ($204.3 billion) in the April-June period, a 20.4 percent increase year-on-year.

Second quarter GDP expanded a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 0.9 percent from the previous quarter, TurkStat data showed.

The total value added of the industrial sector increased 4.3 percent year-on-year and construction sector rose 0.8 percent. The added value of the services sector – which is comprised of trade, transport, accommodation and food service activities – increased by 8.0 percent. The total value added of the agricultural sector fell 1.5 percent in the second quarter year-on-year.

Household consumption expenditures increased by 6.3 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2018.

The final consumption expenditures of the state rose 7.2 percent, while gross fixed capital formation increased by 3.9 percent.

Exports of goods and services increased by 4.5 percent year-on-year and imports rose 0.3 percent in the second quarter.

Workforce payments increased by 19.4 percent year-on-year, while net operating margin rose by 19.4 percent.

The share of labor force payment in gross added value decreased to 36.0 percent from 36.5 percent the previous year. Net operating margin share dropped to 46.1 percent from 46.8 percent.

The data also showed that the economy expanded 7.4 percent in 2017, matching previously released data.

Turkey's economy has recorded seven consecutive quarters of growth, since a quarter of decline following the failed coup attempt of July 2016.