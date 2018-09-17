Turkey's industrial output rises 5.6 percent year-on-year in July: TurkStat

Turkey's industrial output rose 5.6 percent in July compared to the same month last year, the country's statistics agency announced on Monday.

Industrial production is considered a vital indicator for the economy, as it is seen as a preliminary gauge for GDP growth.

Among the three main sub-indices, the mining and quarrying index saw the highest annual rise in the month, with 8.5 percent, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

The manufacturing index climbed 5.6 percent, while the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index gained 3 percent during the same period.

On a monthly basis, the figure also surged 3.5 percent in July compared to June.