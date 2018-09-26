Turkey's new trade action plan targets China, Russia, Mexico, India

In a new action plan for trade covering 2019 to 2021, the Trade Ministry is looking to increasing Turkey's export and investment opportunities in the Chinese, Russian, Mexican and Indian markets.

Accordingly, meetings will be held with China's leading tour operators in the next three years and a promotional strategy will be created in line with the demands and tendencies of Chinese tourists. The ministry has also initiated efforts to boost wedding tourism and TV series exports from these four countries that have combined total population of nearly three billion.

Furthermore, Turkey will seek opportunities to establish pop-up stores, which are quite common in the U.S. and Europe, in the Chinese market. Turkish TV series and film exports will focus on the Chinese market, while Turkish TV series and the film industry will seek access to the Chinese market. As part of the plan, the swap agreement between the Turkish and Chinese central banks, which will expire at the end of September, will be renewed. Turkish entrepreneurs will be encouraged to take a share of the $500-billion Chinese e-commerce market.

Activities to bring together Turkish industrial companies with automotive industry centers in Mexico, which is one of the world's largest automotive manufacturing bases, will be supported. In Mexico, the second largest market for Turkish TV series after Brazil, attempts will be made to remove restrictions on the trade of TV series and films with relevant authorities.

Turkish Airlines (THY) will launch new flights to the Indian cities of Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata and Ahmedabad taking into consideration the country's population of 1.3 billion. The opportunities for developing the area of use of local currencies will be sought and a swap agreement will be signed between the two countries.

In order to support wedding tourism in Turkey, which is mostly preferred by high-income-earning Indians who chose luxury hotels in famous tourist centers, THY will provide ticket support. Thus, foreign exchange inflow into the country will be increased.