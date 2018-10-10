Book, stationery chain D&R supports Turkey's fight against inflation

D&R, one of Turkey's leading retail brands that gather culture, art and entertainment under one roof, will support the government's all-out fight against inflation with its more than 200 stores across Turkey.

The retailer will offer attractive reductions in hundreds of products, including books, electronic goods and toys, on its website and at stores.

D&R General Manager Cem Eriç expressed his company's strong support for the government's anti-inflation program launched by the in cooperation with the Turkish business world.

"We are ready to take all responsibilities together with our government and the business world. We want our customers to preserve their purchasing power and offer them products like books, movies and entertainment that enrich their lives," he said.

Eriç referred to the retailer's book fair where they offer huge discounts to encourage reading. D&R also provides convenient payment offers thanks to some special agreements with different banks.