Over 100 companies join Turkey's campaign against inflation

Support for the Full-Scale Fight against Inflation Program and the discount campaign initiated within its scope is growing rapidly. As the number of companies participating in the discount campaign launched via the enflasyonlamucadele.org.tr website, through which the program was introduced, exceeded 100 in one day, with many associations, chambers and companies pledging their support for the program.

The number of organizations and institutions that pledged their support for the discount campaign initiated via enflasyonlamucadele.org.tr, launched yesterday with the hashtag #TürkiyeKazanacak (Turkey will win), increased rapidly. Over 100 institutions including Koç, Sabancı, Boyner, Eczacıbaşı, Yıldız, Doğuş Group, Teknosa, Koçtaş, Şok, A101, Metro, Migros, Carrefour, BİM, D&R, Beymen, Fabrika, Network, Kiğılı, Damat, the Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MÜSİAD), the Industry and Business Association (TÜSİAD), the International Investors' Association (YASED), the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB), Sinpaş REIT, Bereket Sigorta, Atatürk Forest Farm and Zoo (AOÇ), and Turkish Grain Board (TMO) announced their support for the project.

Finance and Treasury Minister Berat Albayrak stated that the program, which was initiated under the auspices of the public to support Turkey's fight against inflation, was aimed at the voluntary support of the private sector. All companies wishing to contribute to the program were asked to make a minimum 10 percent discount on their products and services by the end of the year.

In September, inflation hit 24.52 percent on a year-on-year basis, up 6.3 percent from the previous month, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat). Inflation climbed for the sixth straight month, hitting its highest level in almost 15 years.