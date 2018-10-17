Turkish, KRG buinessmen discuss trade

Turkey and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) recently discussed investment and business opportunities at a meeting in Irbil.

The meeting, jointly organized by the Eastern Anatolian Exporters Association (DAİB) and the Irbil Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was attended by DAİB Chairman Ethem Tanrıver, Irbil Governor Nezvad Hadi, Diyarbakır Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Mehmet Kaya, Şırnak Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Osman Geliş, 26 Turkish exporters and Irbil's top businessmen.

Speaking at the program, DAİB Chairman Ethem Tanrıver said, "The purpose of us coming to Iraq is to increase and further improve exports. Turkey's exports to Iraq currently exceeds $10 billion."

"We have brought 26 Turkish exporters here. Hopefully, we will come with a larger delegation soon," Tanrıver stated. The meeting focused on creating opportunities for exporters operating in sectors like construction materials, food, packaging, fresh fruit and vegetables in particular. "We can satisfy the need whatever sector it may be," he added. Emphasizing that Turkish businessmen face double taxation problems in exports to Iraq, Tanrıver said: "Our businessmen who export to the region have serious problems due to double taxation. We notified the issue to the Irbil governor and the Irbil Chamber of Commerce and Industry chairman. This is the common problem of our exporters. It especially creates serious problems for our food items."

Diyarbakır Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Mehmet Kaya noted that Iraq is one of Turkey's most important trading partners. Pointing out that there has been a decrease in the volume of exports to Iraq recently, Kaya said that political problems and disagreements that may arise between countries should not affect trade relations.