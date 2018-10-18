Turkey sees short-term external debt stock decline in August

Turkey's short-term external debt stock - debt that must be paid in the next 12 months - reached $114.3 billion in August, down 3.6 percent from the end of 2017, the country's central bank said yesterday.

Short-term external debt stock decreased 7.4 percent to $62.3 billion while other sectors' short-term external debt stock fell by 0.4 percent to $50.6 billion during the same period, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) said in a statement.

"From the borrowers side, the short-term debt of the public sector, which consists of public banks, increased by 1.8 percent to $22.5 billion and the short-term debt of the private sector decreased by 5.8 percent to $90.3 billion compared to the end of 2017," it said.