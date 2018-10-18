   
ECONOMY
CATEGORIES

Turkey sees short-term external debt stock decline in August

ANADOLU AGENCY
ANKARA
Published

Turkey's short-term external debt stock - debt that must be paid in the next 12 months - reached $114.3 billion in August, down 3.6 percent from the end of 2017, the country's central bank said yesterday.

Short-term external debt stock decreased 7.4 percent to $62.3 billion while other sectors' short-term external debt stock fell by 0.4 percent to $50.6 billion during the same period, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) said in a statement.

"From the borrowers side, the short-term debt of the public sector, which consists of public banks, increased by 1.8 percent to $22.5 billion and the short-term debt of the private sector decreased by 5.8 percent to $90.3 billion compared to the end of 2017," it said.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Economy More than 1,200 Turkish companies have so far joined the discount...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS