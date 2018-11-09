Japanese envoy promotes investment in Turkey

Japan's ambassador in Ankara said he encourages Japanese businesspeople to invest in Turkey.

Akio Miyajima said one of the important issues between Turkey and Japan is how to maximize potential trade.

"I keep encouraging them [Japanese businesspeople] to come over here and talk with Turkish businesspeople," he was quoted as saying by the Anadolu Agency (AA).

Miyajima said Japanese businesspeople want "some stability," and that he is encouraging them saying assets are currently much cheaper in Turkey and "a good profit can be made" given Turkey's potential for long-term development.

Noting the acceleration of the Japan-Turkey Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), Miyajima said that the two countries will hold another round in the Turkish capital in December to have a basic agreement by the time President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visits Japan in June for the G20 summit to "finalize it."

"That is going to bring trade and investment opportunities for both businesses, so because Japan has already had an economic partnership agreement with the EU and Asia-Pacific countries," he said.

Miyajima added, "Turkey is going to be able to have an economic partnership agreement with Japan - that is not just going to be a Turkey-Japan trade and investment, but Turkey is going to be connected to Europe and Asia-Pacific."

The ambassador said that this will "maximize the kind of potential" between the two countries. Recalling last September's business conference held in Istanbul, Miyajima said that 100 Japanese CEOs came to meet 400 Turkish businesspeople to discuss improving trade, investment and cooperation in African countries.

The 24th Turkey-Japan Business Council Joint Meeting

was organized by the Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK).

"Japanese CEOs were a little bit hesitant to come to visit Turkey because of the persistent image, the perception that maybe Turkey is still not a safe place. But of course in September everybody was happy," he added.

Miyajima said people were more enthusiastic to visit Turkey, noting that the growth of Japanese tourists traveling to the country reached 80 percent in the first six months of 2018. "We are now hoping that by the end of this year we are going to have around 100,000 Japanese travelers, but I am aiming [for] much, much more," he added.

Miyajima said that the upcoming visit of Turkey's Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy in November could also contribute to cooperation in tourism for 2019.

On the three-day official visit of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to Japan on Nov. 4-6, Miyajima said that it was a "very successful visit."

In regards to the year 2019 which will be celebrated as the Year of Turkish Culture in Japan, the ambassador said Çavuşoğlu's visit was also the "groundwork" for the visits in the upcoming year.