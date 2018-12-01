Turkey's exports hit highest-ever November figure to reach $15.5 billion

Turkey's exports hit highest-ever November figure with $15.5 billion, according to the Trade Ministry's preliminary data released on Saturday.

Last month, the country's exports climbed 9.49 percent year-on-year while imports went down 21.47 percent to $16.1 billion.

The exports-to-imports coverage ratio rose to 96.3 percent in November, up from 69 percent in the same month in 2017.

On a yearly basis, Turkey's foreign trade deficit fell 90.5 percent to $604 million last month.

Preliminary figures showed that the country's 12-month rolling export volume also reached a new peak of $168.77 billion.