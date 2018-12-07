Turkey to open 35 new Turkish Trade Centers abroad, Trade Minister Pekcan says

Turkey plans to open 35 more Turkish Trade Centers in various regions worldwide, the country's trade minister said on Friday.

"Currently we have five Turkish Trade Centers (TTC) in 15 sectors. Our new aim is to open centers in 35 more destinations," Ruhsar Pekcan told Anadolu Agency's Editors' Desk in the capital Ankara.

This September Turkey inaugurated a trade center in London focused on ceramics and marble, Pekcan said.

She added that the current trade center in Moscow will be reworked to better showcase Turkey's fresh fruits and vegetables, which returned to Russian markets earlier this year.

She said the country will continue to hit export records through the end of the year.

"Turkey's exports in November were the highest monthly figure ever," at $15.5 billion, she said.

"We will increase this and close out 2018 with a record."