Turkey to become world's 12th largest economy in 2019 according to purchasing power parity: Erdoğan

Turkey has planned to bring the unemployment rate to single-digits and will become the 12th largest economy in the world in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP) in 2019, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Tuesday during his address at ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) parliamentary group meeting.

"We both grew the economy and solidified its foundations. There are still some issues caused by the recent fluctuations but nothing too dire. We are planning to achieve a single digit in unemployment rate and we will succeed in this," Erdoğan said.

The president said the Turkish economy survived the economic attacks in August thanks to those foundations.

"We would have found ourselves in other sorts of troubles if we did not brace the attacks in August with such solid foundations," he said.

The president said Turkey will reach $170 billion in exports in 2019. He added that the current account deficit (CAD) is decreasing and developments show that Turkey's CAD will be decreasing under $30 billion by the year-end.

Erdoğan said Turkey will declare 2019 as "The Year of Göbeklitepe," referring to the ancient temple considered the world's oldest in southeastern Şanlıurfa province. Neighboring Mardin, Adıyaman and Gaziantep provinces will also be included in this initiative to boost tourism revenues, he added.

Erdoğan also announced a 10 percent discount to natural gas prices for residential and small to mid-sized commercial buildings as well as a 10 percent discount to electricity bills for residential places.