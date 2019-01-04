Turkey’s 2018 exports hit record $168.1B, foreign trade deficit falls 28.4 pct, Minister Pekcan says

Turkey's exports hit an all-time-high to reach $168.1 billion with a 7.1 percent year-on-year increase in 2018, supporting the decrease in the foreign trade deficit by 28.4 percent to $55 billion, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan announced Thursday.

Revealing preliminary data at an annual export evaluation attended by the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) Chairman Ismail Gülle and leading exporters in capital Ankara, Pekcan said that imports also decreased 4.6 percent to $223.1 billion.

The export-import coverage ratio increased by 8.2 percentage points compared to 2017 and rose to 75.3 percent. The overall foreign trade volume slightly rose by 0.1 percent to $391.2 billion.

Pekcan said that the share of exports in the GDP is expected to increase in 2019.

"We have set special market entry strategies in four countries, namely China, India, Mexico and Russia, which make up 78 percent of our foreign trade deficit," she added.

In her speech, Pekcan also said that the U.S. Federal Reserve's (Fed) tight monetary policy, which is expected to continue in 2019, had a slowing effect on growth and especially in developing economies. She noted that the European Central Bank is expected to introduce a tighter monetary policy in 2019 compared to the previous year, and cited the U.S.' trade wars with China and the EU, recession in European economies and Brexit among developments that are negatively affecting risk expectations, manufacturing and trade across the globe.

Saying that the World Trade Organisation (WTO) expects a modest 3.7 growth on a global scale in 2019, Pekcan added that the contribution of exports in Turkey's growth has become more strategic than ever and the Trade Ministry will continue to take measures to support exporters.

The recent foreign trade deficit figures mark a significant improvement compared to the figures of 2017, which was $76.8 billion. The year-end foreign trade deficit expectation put forward in the New Economic Program (NEP), which was announced by Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak on Sept. 20, was set at $66 billion.

Both export and import figures were also lower than the $170 billion export and $236 billion import goals set in the NEP.

In December, the foreign trade deficit decreased by 71.06 percent compared to the same month last year to $2.68 billion despite a monthly increase in oil and natural imports due to winter. Exports in December were $16.58 billion with a 28.2 decrease while imports were $13.9 billion with a 0.41 percent increase.

The export-import coverage ratio in December increased from 59.96 percent in 2017 to 83.96 percent in 2018.

Mineral fuels, oils and distilled products topped imports in December at $3.95 billion, while their annual cost to the Turkish economy was $43 billion with a share of some 20 percent of all imports.

Automotive products were the leading category in December with $2.16 worth of exports. Overall, automotive was the leading sector in exports in 2018 with $26.76 billion.

In December, Germany was Turkey's main export destination with $1.22 billion, followed by the U.K. with $895 million and Italy with $740 million.

Russia topped the sources of exports with $1.81 billion, followed by Germany with $1.72 billion and China with $1.29 billion.