Cleared of terror, Turkey's Yüksekova boosts economy with plastic exports to Iraq, Iran

As a result of an environment of trust ensured in the Yüksekova district of the southeastern province of Hakkari, a plastic factory newly opened in the district has exported 11 trucks of products to Iran and Iraq so far.

Currently, the facility, considered "the only plastic factory in the city," employs 25 people, while it is aimed to increase the number of employees to 50 in order to satisfy growing demand. The environment of trust and peace ensured in recent years in Yüksekova, which was previously known for constant terrorist incidents, has mobilized investors.

The plastic factory was opened by entrepreneur Salih Akdoğan on a 2,500-square meter area with an indoor area of 680 square meters in the Yeni Mahalle neighborhood. The plant, established about six months ago, exports goods to Iran and Iraq. The factory produces baby-walkers, baby feeding chairs, children's bicycles, kitchen utensils, chests of drawers, basins, dustbins, kettles and coffee pots. Factory CEO Salih Akdoğan indicated that they have difficulty fulfilling demands, saying that they have exported 11 trucks of products to Iran and Iraq so far.

Akdoğan stated that they have eliminated long-standing negative perceptions that factories cannot be established in Yüksekova and the region for security reasons, "We believed that we could break these taboos easily and that we could make our products in our own province. Once we believed that we could move forward in this direction, we passed through the project phase and planned to build the factory."

Emphasizing that they have established such a factory to support the development of the region, to remove the problem of employment and to satisfy the needs of the region, Akdoğan stated, "We are now the only plastic factory in the region and we have been manufacturing for six months. Things are going well."

Akdoğan further noted that the factory started production with 25 employees in the first stage, however, this figure may increase to 50 to meet growing demand. Stressing that the factory will switch to double shifts in the upcoming days, Akdoğan said that they have been manufacturing easily in the region.

According to Akdoğan, the plant has exported five trucks of plastic kettles and coffee pots to Iran and six trucks of chests of drawers and dustbins to Iraq so far. Indicating that they have difficulty meeting the continuously growing demand, Akdoğan said, "We have made such an attempt to represent our city and our country better and to contribute to the regional and national economy."

Calling on business people on the ground and stating that an environment of trust and peace has been created in the district, Akdoğan said that Yüksekova is the sixth region which the government provides incentives for. "In establishing this factory, we have proven that investment can be easily made in the country within six months."

Underlining that Yüksekova is located on a very convenient geographical position with borders with two countries, Akdoğan added, "This is a very suitable environment for export."

He called on business people to come and establish a new factory in the district to contribute to development and employment in the region.