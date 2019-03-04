Turkey's inflation down in February, TurkStat says

Turkey saw an annual hike of 19.67 percent in consumer prices in February, the country's statistical authority announced Monday.

Last month, the annual inflation went down 0.68 percentage points from 20.35 percent in January.

TurkStat said the highest price increase on a yearly basis was recorded in food and non-alcoholic beverages with 29.25 percent in February.

"Miscellaneous goods and services with 28.08 percent, furnishing, and household equipment with 27.59 percent, recreation and culture with 20.43 percent and hotels, cafes and restaurants with 19.79 percent were the other main groups where high annual increases realized," the institute said in a statement.

Last week, an Anadolu Agency survey showed that a group of 19 economists forecast an average annual climb of 20.02 percent in consumer prices.