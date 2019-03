Turkey's unemployment rate stood at 11 percent in 2018, rising 0.1 percent year-on-year, Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced Monday.

The number of unemployed persons increased by 83,000 last year, reaching nearly 3.54 million people.

Unemployment among men rose 0.1 percentage points to 9.5 percent, while for women, it decreased 0.2 percentage points to 13.9 percent.

Labor force participation also increased by 0.3 percentage points to 47.4 percent.