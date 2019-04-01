Treasury to repay over $7 billion in April-June

The Treasury will repay debts worth around $7.24 billion in April-June, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Friday.

Including $975 million in interest payments, the Treasury will repay $1.35 billion in external debts.

Over the next three months, $5.88 billion of domestic debt redemption is also projected – around 35 percent of this amount will be interest payments, while the rest will be principal payment.

According to the ministry's borrowing strategy, the Treasury will borrow $5.77 billion from domestic markets in the next three months.

The Treasury has projected to hold nine bond auctions and a direct sale of lease certificates – no planned external borrowing – in April-June.