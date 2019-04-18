Trade surplus with EU at 877M euros in February

Turkey's exports to the EU exceeded its imports by 877.6 million euros ($992 million) in February.

According to February data from the EU and the Eurozone's international trade published by the European Statistical Office (Eurostat), the EU's total exports reached 156.3 billion euros in February, with imports amounting to 159 billion euros. The EU gave a trade deficit of 2.7 billion euros in this period. The Eurozone totaled 183.3 billion euros in February exports and 165.4 billion euros in imports, thus giving a trade surplus of about 17.9 billion euros.

According to Eurostat data, Turkey reached 6.5 billion euros in exports to EU countries in February and around 5.7 billion euros in imports, which gave a trade surplus with the EU of 877.6 million euros in February.

Meanwhile, in the first two months of the year, Turkey had a total trade surplus of 2.7 billion euros with the EU.