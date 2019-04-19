Turkey, Romania sign trade protocol to improve economic cooperation, Trade Minister Pekcan says

Turkey and Romania signed a protocol for the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO), Turkish trade minister said on Friday.

The JETCO aims to improve trade relations between the two countries, Ruhsar Pekcan said during Turkey-Romania Business and Investment Forum, organized by Turkey's Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) in Istanbul.

"We added topics to JETCO protocol for investments, bilateral relations, trade, industrial cooperation, collaboration with third countries, relations with the EU, technology, private sector's cooperation, tourism and energy," Pekcan elaborated.

She said Romania is a door for Turkey to open onto the Balkans and Europe, while Turkey is also door for Romania to open onto the Middle East, Africa and the Caucasus.

Nail Olpak, the president of DEIK, said updating the Customs Union is one of the most important priorities of Turkish business circle.

"We expect support from Romania in this period," he underlined.

The protocol was signed by Pekcan and Stefan Radu Oprea, Romania's Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship Minister.