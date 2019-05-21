GS1 to discuss global trade strategy in Istanbul

The International GS1 Organization, which develops standards and solutions to improve the cooperation between commercial partners and increase the efficiency of the supply chain, will hold this year's general assembly in Istanbul today.

According to a statement released by the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB), the global strategy of global standards will be discussed at the GS1 General Assembly.

Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan, GS1 Turkey Founder TOBB President Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu, Migros Türk AŞ General Manager Özgür Tort, GS1 Chairman and Johnson & Johnson Vice President Kathryn Wengel and GS1 General Manager Miguel Lopera will attend the event.

The GS 2019, to be hosted by the GS1 Turkey, at the Çırağan Palace Kempinski Istanbul tomorrow will welcome senior representatives of major international companies, including Alibaba, Walmart, Nestle, Procter & Gamble and Loreal, as well as 286 business people from 90 countries.

The International GS1 Organization was united under one headquarters in Belgium in 2005 after the merger of two separate institutions founded in 1973 in the U.S. and in Europe in 1977, respectively.

The GS1 Organization offers solutions and standards to all companies around the world through 112 member countries. Since 2017, GS1 Turkey has been a member of the Board of Directors of the GS1 European Region with France, Italy, the U.K., Sweden, Austria, Spain, Poland, Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Germany.