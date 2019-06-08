Gov't share of lottery goes to defense, children

The Turkish national lottery's total revenue, including taxes, reached TL 3.5 billion last year, according to the General Directorate of the National Lottery data. Accordingly, as a result of the lottery held last year, the resources and social contribution the institution transferred to the government stood at TL 1.6 billion last year. The resources and social contribution the institution provided to the government has amounted to TL 6.3 billion over the last five years. The National Lottery paid TL 817.1 million in taxes to the government last year, with TL 514.5 million being value-added tax, TL 288.2 million chance games tax and TL 14.3 million research, renewal, development and education incentives transferred to the treasury. In addition to the bonuses paid to the winners, tax revenue was also provided to the government from this resource.

The government's share apart from taxes, which rose to TL 768.7 million, was transferred to the defense industry, the General Directorate of Children's Services, the promotion of Turkey, the Higher Education Student Loans and Dormitories Institution and for Olympic Games preparatory activities by the Ministry of Treasury and Finance.

The government's share has stably increased over the last five years, from TL 481.1 million in 2014 to TL 483.5 million in 2015, to TL 581.3 million in 2016 and to TL 654 million in 2017. As a result, a total of TL 3 billion has been provided to the defense industry, children's services, country promotion and the Olympic Games over the last five years.

The General Directorate of the National Lottery devoted a significant portion of its advertising budget to education, sports, arts and cultural services. Within this scope, a total of three rehabilitation centers, 10 dormitories, 42 schools, five sports facilities and 348 apartment houses for teachers have been built since 1990. Moreover, the construction of Bayburt Police Vocational Training Center Dormitory Building continued last year, while environmental planning works and the construction of a training facility, including a sports complex, pentathlon field and operations training building, have started.