Turkish exports increased by 8.32 percent in July and hit $16 billion, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said Friday.

"Despite global developments, Turkey continues to raise exports thanks to the government's actions and exporters' efforts", the minister said.

The country's imports reached $19.2 billion, falling 7.98 percent compared to the same month last year, Pekcan added.

According to the general trade system, the exports-to-imports coverage ratio surged 85 percent last month.