Turkey's consumer confidence up 3.1% in August

Consumer confidence in Turkey's economy improved on a monthly basis in August, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said Thursday.

The consumer confidence index reached 58.3 in August, up 3.1% from last month, TurkStat said in a statement.

The index hit a four-month high in August.

The consumer confidence ranged between 63.5 and 55.3 so far this year — the highest in April, and the lowest in May.

The index value is jointly calculated by TurkStat and the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) through measurement of consumer tendencies.