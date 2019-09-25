World Bank CEO Georgieva approved as IMF director

Bulgarian economist Kristalina Georgieva was confirmed on Wednesday as managing director of the International Monetary Fund, the IMF said, becoming the first person from an emerging economy to head the global lender.

She succeeds Christine Lagarde who is stepping down to take over as head of the European Central Bank.

A center-right politician who grew up in Bulgaria under communism, Georgieva has built a reputation during her time at the World Bank — where she has been on a leave of absence from her post as chief executive officer during the IMF nomination process — and the European Commission as a tenacious straight-shooter, champion of gender equality and leader in the global fight against climate change.

The IMF is the world's lender of last resort, providing emergency loans when countries are facing financial crisis. Georgieva takes over at a time when the global economy is slowing and the two biggest economies, the United States and China, are engaged in an escalating trade war.