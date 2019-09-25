   
ECONOMY
CATEGORIES

World Bank CEO Georgieva approved as IMF director

COMPILED FROM WIRE SERVICES
ISTANBUL
Published 25.09.2019 20:22
Kristalina Georgieva, World Bank CEO and European candidate to become the new head of the IMF, attend a meeting with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire (not seen) at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, Aug. 23, 2019. (Reuters Photo)
Kristalina Georgieva, World Bank CEO and European candidate to become the new head of the IMF, attend a meeting with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire (not seen) at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, Aug. 23, 2019. (Reuters Photo)

Bulgarian economist Kristalina Georgieva was confirmed on Wednesday as managing director of the International Monetary Fund, the IMF said, becoming the first person from an emerging economy to head the global lender.

She succeeds Christine Lagarde who is stepping down to take over as head of the European Central Bank.

A center-right politician who grew up in Bulgaria under communism, Georgieva has built a reputation during her time at the World Bank where she has been on a leave of absence from her post as chief executive officer during the IMF nomination process and the European Commission as a tenacious straight-shooter, champion of gender equality and leader in the global fight against climate change.

The IMF is the world's lender of last resort, providing emergency loans when countries are facing financial crisis. Georgieva takes over at a time when the global economy is slowing and the two biggest economies, the United States and China, are engaged in an escalating trade war.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Economy Inflation prospects are improving in Turkey, especially after seeing...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS