Local textile retailer to open 3 stores in Azerbaijan

Leading Turkish clothing retailer Kığılı will add three more stores to its existing chain of 98 stores abroad, the company said yesterday.

Kığılı has accelerated its investments by targeting further growth at different points abroad, it said in a statement.

The three new stores will be opened in Azerbaijan by the end of October, the statement added. Kığılı currently runs 225 stores in Turkey.

The brand is looking to offer its rich product line at the three new stores at the capital Baku's two most popular shopping centers, Park Bulvar and Metropark. The other store will be on Elmler Street, one of the busiest streets in the city.

Kiğılı CEO Hilal Suerdem said Azerbaijan is a country where consumer demand is high. "There is a great potential for Turkish investors here," he said.

"Our goal now is to increase sales points in the Balkans and the Middle East. In 2020, major countries, including Germany, Canada, Italy and Russia will be among our target markets." Suerdem said.



"We plan to open at least 10 new stores in the short term, particularly in Romania, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Albania, Kosovo, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar, Georgia, Iraq and Bulgaria. We aim to enter the 100th anniversary of the Republic with 100 new stores abroad. We want to integrate the perception of a 'men's clothing brand of Turkey' that we created in Turkey, with the perception of 'Brand Turkey,'" he added.