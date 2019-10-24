Turkey's central bank cuts policy rate by 250 basis points in surprise move

Turkey's central bank cut its policy rate, also known as the one-week repo auction rate, by 250 basis points to 14%, down from 16,50% on Thursday, a reduction that was above market expectations.

A group of economists polled by Anadolu Agency on Monday expected an average drop of 100 basis points in the one-week repo rate.

The bank said the improvement in inflation expectations and mild domestic demand conditions supported the disinflation in core indicators.

Turkey's annual inflation rate dropped to single digits for the first time since July 2017, standing at 9.26% in September, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute.

Domestic demand conditions and the level of monetary tightness continue to support disinflation, the bank said.

It stated that inflation is likely to materialize notably below projections in its latest inflation report by the end of this year.

The bank forecast the year-end annual inflation to reach 13.9% in the Inflation Report 2019-III revealed on July 31.

"..the current monetary policy stance, to a large part, is considered to be consistent with the projected disinflation path," the bank said.

It added that a cautious monetary stance should be continued to keep the disinflation process on track within the targeted path.