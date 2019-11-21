Islamic bank, Turkey to expand cooperation

The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group will expand its cooperation with Turkey through major transactions worth more than $500 million in Istanbul next week.

The deals will be signed at the 35th Ministerial Meeting of the Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (COMCEC) on Nov. 27, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

Two major projects, the Gaziray Suburban Line and Light Rail Transit Project (63 million euros) and Kayseri Light Rail Transit Project (30 million euros) will be part of the deals.

Turkey's High-Speed Train Sets Project (312 million euros) is expected to be inaugurated at the sideline event of the meeting with the attendance of Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan.

The IsDB Group, established in 1975, has 57 member countries in four continents – Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America.

It maintains an annual volume of operations of more than $10 billion and a subscribed capital of $70 billion.

Since 1975 to date, the IsDB Group has built a portfolio of 452 development operations in various sectors in Turkey totaling $11.4 billion.