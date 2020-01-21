Turkey's two-wheelers exported to 110 countries in 2019

Exports of Turkish two-wheeler products, such as bicycles, mopeds and motorcycles, surged by 37% year-on-year last year, according to Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters Association (OİB) data.

Two-wheeler sales were made to 110 countries around the globe generating some $63.8 million in revenue, data has shown.

Most of the industry's exports went to Finland, where sales increased by 47% year-on-year raking in around $14.12 million, up from $9.61 million the previous year.

Finland was followed by Germany with $12.97 million, a 233% year-on-year rise. These two countries constituted 42% of Turkey's total two-wheel exports.

The Netherlands came in third place, receiving $6.5 million worth of two-wheelers from Turkey. Then, came Spain where exports went up by 12% compared with 2018, amounting to some $5.57 million. Among others, two-wheeler sales to the U.K., France and Italy brought in $5 million, $4.9 million and $3.3 million, respectively.

A noteworthy fact was that exports to Greece surged by 92% year-on-year. Sales to the country generated nearly $2.4 million, up from $1.24 million in 2018.

Exporters last year also managed to send goods to Poland, Estonia, South Korea, Indonesia, Bahrain, Japan, Nepal, Mozambique, Slovakia, Norway, Belarus, Togo and Equatorial Guinea, all countries where sales had not been made the previous year. Exporters also added two free trade zones. Exports to the aforementioned countries and zones generated $3 million.