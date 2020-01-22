Chinese smartphone maker Realme enters Turkish market

Chinese smartphone producer Realme on Tuesday introduced its three new models to Turkish consumers, finally entering the Turkish market.



The company had already launched a Turkish website and has now released three smartphone models, namely Realme C2, Realme 5 Pro and Realme XT.



Established in May 2018, Realme is the subbrand of smartphone maker Oppo. Doğuş Dedeoğlu, head of sales at Realme Türkiye, said after the brand's achievement in India, it began to operate in 20 other countries and will be entering 18 new markets this year.



Realme C2 – which has various features, including a 4,000 mAh battery,16GB of internal storage, fast charging, screen fingerprint sensor and a 2 GHz Cortex A53 processor – will have a price tag of TL 1,399 in the Turkish market.



The Realme 5 smartphone runs on the Android v9.0 (Pie) operating system. The phone is powered by Octa-core. It has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The screen has a resolution of 720 X 1600 pixels and 270 PPI pixel density. It is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery. It will have a price tag of TL 1,899 in the Turkish market.



The Realme XT 128GB smartphone operates on the Android v9.0 (Pie) system. The phone is powered by an Octa-core (2.3 GHz, dual-core) processor and has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 chipset. It has an 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery. It will be sold for TL 2,999 in Turkey.



Dedeoğlu was cited by the Turkish Milliyet daily as saying the company reached the rank of seventh in the global smartphone market very quickly. "We are growing very fast. We are working with 65,000 salesmen in the world. We have our own stores. We will open Realme stores in Turkey as well," he noted. Besides smartphones, the company will also be offering accessories such as earphones.



He added that Realme reached around 25 million customers in the last one-and-a-half years and enjoyed an 800% increase in its sales.



The Chinese company Oppo, the world's fifth-largest smartphone manufacturer, stepped into the Turkish market in 2018, opening its Turkey office in Istanbul. Xiaomi, Oppo's closest rival in both China and the global market, also launched its activities in the country in 2018.