Turkey's public debt well below EU average, Albayrak says

DAILY SABAH
Published 23.01.2020 13:52
Updated 23.01.2020 14:04
Turkey’s public debt ratio to GDP stands at 32%, well below the Maastricht criteria and the EU average, which hovers around nearly 90%, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said Thursday in a session titled "Shaping the Global Growth Agenda" at the 50th World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Here are key notes from his speech:

-Turkey has a very strong record of fighting regional and local crises. Not only the public sector, but also private actors have learned a lot from regional and domestic problems

-Most of the Turkish private sector has accumulated profits and revenues thanks to competitive export capacity. This has enabled them to manage their borrowing capacity and ensure a strong balance sheet

-No one would expect Turkey to recover from the currency crisis but we have ensured currency stability and restored positive growth in 2019

-Following the 2008 financial crisis, Turkey’s exports shrank 30% in 2009. Yet our exports surpassed $180 billion last year after a year of economic turmoil

