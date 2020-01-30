   
Turkey's central bank reaffirms inflation optimism

Published 30.01.2020 11:16
Updated 30.01.2020 11:54
Turkey's central bank has reaffirmed its view that inflation will gradually ease this year and has kept its year-end inflation forecast at 8.2%.

Inflation is estimated to be 8.2% at the end of the year and is expected to decrease to 5.4% at the end of 2021, Murat Uysal, head of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT), said Thursday.

Speaking during the Inflation Report 2020-I presentation meeting in the capital Ankara, Uysal also said that although it is too early to assess the effects of the new coronavirus outbreak in China: “If this epidemic continues in China, it will have an impact primarily on their economic growth. It may have an impact on trade and commodity prices.”

