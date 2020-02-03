Turkey's exports rise 6.1% year-on-year in January

Turkish exports posted a year-on-year rise in January, the head of Turkish Exporters' Assembly said Monday.

The country's exports boosted 6.1% on an annual basis to $14.8 billion last month, İsmail Gülle said at a news conference held in the southern province of Hatay.

Imports also surged nearly 19% to hit $19.2 billion during the same period, he added.

"Thus, the exports-to-imports coverage ratio reached 76.8% in January," Gülle stressed.

Germany ($1.5 billion), Italy ($889 million) and the U.K. ($870 million) were the main recipients of Turkish exports in January.

The country's exports to the EU hit $7.4 billion in January, bringing the bloc's share in Turkey's total exports to 50%, thanks to the recovery in the EU, Gülle said.