Central government budget posts TL 21.5B surplus in January

ANADOLU AGENCY
ISTANBUL
Published 17.02.2020 13:53
AA Photo

The Turkish central government's budget balance saw a surplus of TL 21.5 billion in January, the Treasury and Finance Ministry said Monday.

Turkey's budget revenues rose 26% to hit TL 122.17 billion year-on-year in January, the official data showed.

The country's budget expenditure was TL 100.67 billion in the month, up 9.6% from the same month last year.

Excluding interest payments, the budget balance also saw a surplus of TL 34.25 billion in January, while interest expenditures totaled some TL 12.74 billion.

Government tax revenues reached TL 67.4 billion last month, posting a 21% rise on an annual basis.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate averaged 5.93 in January.

In 2019, Turkey's central government budget balance posted a deficit of $21.77 billion, with $154.2 billion revenue and $175.9 billion in expenses.

The country's economic program, announced last September, aims to keep the budget deficit-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio at 2.9% in 2019, 2020 and 2021. The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) will release GDP figures for 2019 in March.

