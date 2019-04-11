Robot contest brings students together

The 13th edition of the International Robot Contest kicked off in the northern city of Samsun Wednesday. With a stunning 3,848 robots designed by 5,999 competitors from 17 countries showcasing their skills in the event organized by the Ministry of National Education.

High school and university students from Turkey, Tunisia, Georgia, Ukraine, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Gambia, Iran, Zambia, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Pakistan, Yemen, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Romania are among competitors.

The contest, held under the theme of artificial intelligence (AI), aims to put students' knowledge of robotics on display and helps them to develop robots and exchange their experience in the field.

At the event, robots will compete in the categories of thematic AI, line follower, line follower-drag race, sumo, mini-sumo, "robotino" (mobile robots), unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV or mini-drone), humanoid robots, industrial robotics arms, design and build, egg collection (from loggerhead sea turtles) and free projects (AI, health and safety). Winners will be awarded monetary prizes and medals.