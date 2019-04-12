Medical record system to track health of students, Turkey's health ministry says

Turkey's health ministry will introduce the preparation of a comprehensive medical record to track the physical wellbeing of students with the aim to prevent diseases and other health-related issues among school-age children.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told reporters that they wish to implement the health screening program among students, which will include dental, heart, and visual examination procedures in addition to vaccinations.

"The program will be finalized after a mutual working group with the Ministry of Education," Koca said, adding that they aim to put the plan into action by the next semester.

A working group consisting of medical experts will discuss the frequency and necessity of visual, dental and heart screening procedures, the minister noted.

The country's health ministry has been working to raise awareness about a more active lifestyle amid ongoing concerns about rising obesity rates among children. In this regard, Turkey's TV watchdog restricted junk food ads on children's programs based on a guideline prepared by the ministry.