Universities to compete in int'l model satellite contest

Three Turkish universities will represent Turkey at the CanSat model satellite competition in Texas this June. All three teams had some great success in the pre-selection stage online. While Istanbul Technical University's (İTÜ) APIS team topped the pre-selection stage, two more Turkish universities placed among the top 10 teams.

CanSat, a prestigious space technologies competition, is organized by the American Astronomical Society (AAS) with the collaboration of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

In the pre-selection stage this year, the competition saw the participation of the 93 renowned universities, including Manchester, California, Arizona State, Degli Studi Di Roma La Sapienza and Virginia Tech.

Aykut Uctepe, the leader of the ITÜ APIS Research and Development Team, said his team has made all the calculations and designs carefully. "We used domestic and foreign sources for our model satellite, most of our materials were locally sourced," he added. He underlined with the right investment young people can further improve themselves.