Turkey's Maarif Foundation takes over 5 FETÖ schools in Afghanistan

Turkey on Friday took over five additional schools previously run by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) in Afghanistan.

"Afghan-Turk Kabul Ariana Boys High School," "Kabul Girls High School," "Kabul Darul-Ulum High School," "Kabil International Barakat High School," and "Kandahar Elementary School" located in Kabul and Kandahar provinces were the institutions handed over to Turkey's Maarif Foundation.

Previously, the Turkish Maarif Foundation took over the full authorities of several FETÖ-linked schools in the war-torn country.

With the latest move, all 13 FETÖ-run schools in the country have been handed over to the Turkish education body since an agreement signed between Ankara and Kabul on February 26, 2018 and ratified by the U.N. Secretariat.

Turkey established the Maarif Foundation in 2016 -- after a deadly coup attempt -- to take over the administration of overseas schools linked to FETÖ. The foundation also establishes schools and education centers abroad, and a girls' high school was launched in Kandahar within that scope.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Turkey, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

The terror group has a considerable presence abroad, including private and charter schools which serve as a revenue stream for the terror group.