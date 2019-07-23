Schools to be allowed to adopt stray animals, minister says

Education Minister Ziya Selçuk announced a new initiative on Sunday that will pave the way for schools to adopt stray animals.

Minister Selçuk made the announcement on Twitter with a photo of "Pergel," a dog that he adopted and takes care of at the Education Ministry's premises.

"Pergel came from a shelter. We've started work so that our schools can be allowed [to adopt animals]. 'Is this really an important priority right now?' they ask. Trust me, the difference between putting an article in the curriculum to instill a love for animals and to put a living being, which can say good morning to students, in the classroom is as big as love." Selçuk didn't forget to mention the importance of feeding the animals in school gardens, especially during hot summer days.

The decision was received outstanding support from people who claim that animals are an important part of the workplace in many countries as they serve as stress-relievers. This course of action is also expected to be beneficial for Turkish students who experience heavy stress among other things during a regular day in school. But more importantly, it will also result in more adoptions from animal shelters, as more animals will find a place outside their temporary homes.