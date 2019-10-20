Education in nature: Children benefit from outdoor schooling

Getting fresh air not only clears your head but it is also the perfect way to maintain your physical and mental health. Spending time outdoors is especially important for children as most studies agree that kids who play outside are smarter, happier, more attentive and less anxious than kids who spend more time indoors.



Academic Banu Akbaş of Fatih Sultan Mehmet University said that children of all ages should spend time outdoors and be in nature. She also claimed that taking school classes outdoors improves development in children.



"Children are the most important part of our community. In order to bring up generations that are connected to nature, we need to take them outdoors more. The rising trend of outdoor schooling should be adapted to Turkey as well," Akbaş said.



Being in nature helps children have more confidence and stimulates their creativity and imagination.



Children also learn to be more responsible and are encouraged to think more when they are outside. Nature also takes the stress and fatigue out of children.



The academic also stated that an adult's duty is to enable their kids to go outside and produce an environment where they continue their studies while bonding with nature.



"Modern life has taken away the opportunity for children to be outside. However, if you can't find enough greenery around you, you can bring the greenery to your house. You can turn your balcony into a permaculture workshop. It is possible to create an ecosystem where you can teach your children about nature," she concluded.