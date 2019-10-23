Boğaziçi University leads in global rankings

Istanbul's famed Boğaziçi University was the only Turkish university in the Top 200 in global university rankings published by U.S. News & World Report. The university rose to 186th place in the "2020 Best Global Universities Rankings."



The rankings that put Harvard University at the number one spot, delves into a comprehensive assessment of research universities worldwide. It evaluates academic research and the reputation of universities and the list is usually dominated by universities in the United States and the United Kingdom.



Boğaziçi is among 46 Turkish universities on the list, ahead of Middle East Technical University at 398th. Last year, only 27 Turkish universities made it onto the list.



The Turkish university is in 21st place among best Asian universities and in 29th place in the same category last year. In physics education and research, it also managed to make it into top 100 universities in the world.