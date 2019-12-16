Kosovan students from Maarif schools garner medals

Students who received educations in Turkey's Maarif Foundation schools in Kosovo won 14 medals in swimming and table tennis competitions held across the country.

Beren Zijabeg from the Prizren Maarif School won five gold and a bronze medal in a swimming championship. Zijabeg broke a record during the competition, which was attended by over 300 swimmers and was held in Pristine between Dec. 14 and 15.

During the same competition, Batuhan Zijabeg and Amin Durguti won two gold medals each. Another student, Atik Mustafa won two silver and a bronze medal, and Diar Bylbyli won one bronze medal.

Meanwhile, students from the Pristina Maarif School ranked first among 16 schools in the Pristina Regional Table Tennis Tournament.

Nadir Ymeri, Omer Demolli and Hani Mehmeti attended the tournament on behalf of the school, and they won all the matches, qualifying for representing the city in nationwide competitions.

Furthermore, the school's girls' team ranked second among the teams from Pristina, while the middle school girls' team ranked third.