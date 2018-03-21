AK Party urges its branches to work hard for local elections

With the March 2019 local elections drawing near, the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) is holding a tight grip on its local branches and urging them and mayors to work hard to win the hearts of the people.

According to sources, the AK Party's chairman, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, instructed mayors and provincial heads to reach out to as many people as possible to listen to their needs and work in line with their requests as the country heads toward the 2019 local elections. Erdoğan reportedly sent messages to local administrations and mayors in a meeting.

Drawing the road map for the March 2019 local elections campaign, Erdoğan said everybody should work around the clock for the crucial vote. He also said local, youth and women's branches will join forces to prevail in the end.

Another point in Erdoğan's messages is reportedly that the AK Party has laid out plans for each section of society. He called on local administrations to organize events and carry out concrete projects.

He also discussed the performance of municipality personnel in the meeting. Erdoğan said mayors should work to enhancing the performance level of municipality workers.

Meanwhile, the AK Party is considering changing the three-term limit for mayors. In the normal case scenario, those who have been elected mayor for three consecutive terms from the AK Party, the three-term limit applies. However, the AK Party wants to alter the rule as other parties quickly recruit mayors who cannot run for mayor from the AK Party.

The ruling party has been conducting surveys to determine what voters demand from mayors and to provide insight into the people's perception of the municipalities. AK Party officials have said that public opinion of the mayors will be taken into consideration, and the surveys are expected to play a significant role in determining the AK Party's candidates.

The AK Party has also recently gone through a rejuvenation period after some mayors were replaced to make way for more enthusiastic politicians. Over the course of previous months, the Ankara Metropolitan Municipality announced that public transportation will be made available 24 hours a day and Istanbul's Metropolitan Municipality said it will cut the price of water.