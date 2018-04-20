Main opposition CHP Deputy Chair Yılmaz says will run for presidency in upcoming elections

Akşener vows to run in presidential elections, says IYI Party will be on ballot

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Deputy Chairman Öztürk Yılmaz said Friday he will run for presidency if the party's Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu will not stand as candidate in the upcoming elections.

CHP has not yet revealed its presidential candidate who will challenge President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the early presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for June 24.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and opposition Nationalist Movement Party's (MHP) formed the People's Alliance backing Erdoğan, while Good Party (IYI Party) Chairman Meral Akşener announced Wednesday that she will run too if she gets 100,000 signatures backing her candidacy.

CHP Chairman Kılıçdaroğlu previously underlined that that his party was ready to go to polls, saying "2018 will be the year of democracy."

The CHP has received about 25 percent of the votes in parliamentary elections in the past decade.

President Erdoğan announced Wednesday that presidential and parliamentary elections, which were originally set for November 2019, would be held on June 24.

The decision came after a meeting with MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli, who had proposed early elections on August 26, 2018.